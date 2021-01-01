Foligain Triple Action Shampoo For Thinning Hair For Women with 2% Trioxidil | Hair Stimulating Shampoo | Women's Volumizing Shampoo (16oz), 15243

Modern Science For Better Hair: Ditch the overpriced hair thinning treatments with side effects and harsh ingredients, and treat your hair to a more natural, effective alternative made with premium ingredients for healthy, fuller-looking hair. Triple Action: Only Foligain products contain Trioxidil, a triple action hair health complex with bioactive ingredients, natural botanicals & more. Our Triple Action method includes advanced delivery, moisture-lock technology & targeted nutrients. Salon Quality: Foligain's expertly-formulated products are designed to give you salon quality hair without the hefty price tag. Experience the “wow effect” with our high-end hair care products that will give you stunning, glamorous hair year round! Treat Your Scalp Right: A healthy head of hair starts at the scalp. Poor scalp health can lead to hair that is limp, dull & dry, and cause unsightly flaking. Treat your scalp right with our nourishing, moisture-lock formulas for optimal scalp health!