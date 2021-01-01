Triple Eight THE Certified Sweatsaver Helmet for Skateboarding, BMX, and Roller Skating, Mint Rubber, Small / Medium

Triple 8’s The Certified Sweatsaver Helmet for Skateboarding, BMX, Roller Skating, and Action Sports offers comfort and safety with high impact-absorbing EPS foam and thick dual-density soft foam Triple 8 Sweatsaver fabric liners. Dual-certified to comply with US CPSC bike and ASTM F-1492 skate safety standards, it’s the ideal helmet for biking, skateboarding, skating, roller derby, scooters, and BMX. Two different sized sets of washable, moisture-wicking, stink-free Sweatsaver liners are included. The Triple 8 The Certified Sweatsaver Helmet is available in four sizes to fit kids, youth, and adults: XS/S fits 20–21.25 in (51–54 cm), S/M fits 21–22.5 in (53–57 cm), L/XL fits 22.5–23.5 in (57–60 cm), XL/XXL fits 23.5–24.5 in (60–63 cm). Complies with U.S. CPSC Safety Standard for Bicycle Helmets for Persons Age 5 and Older and ASTM F-1492 Skate safety standards. To determine the proper size, measure around the head with a soft tape measure or string. Plush sweat saver pads are designed to fit very snug when they are brand new and will break in for the optimal fit. Expect to wear it for a couple of hours before the helmet is completely broken in.