COSRX Triple Hyaluronic Water Wave Sheet Mask in Beauty: NA. COSRX Triple Hyaluronic Water Wave Sheet Mask is a moisturizing biodegradable sheet mask made with three types of Hyaluronic Acid to deliver ultimate hydration.. Ideal for dry skin. Cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Artificial Fragrance, and Alcohol. 1 sheet. Apply the mask evenly onto your face. Leave on for 15 - 20 minutes, then gently pat in the remaining essence. CORX-WU69. COS295. COSRX is committed to making ingredient-oriented, high-performance skincare. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't.