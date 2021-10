Keds For Kate Spade New York Triple Kick Foxing Stripe Sneakers. A breezy take on Keds for kate spade new york Triple Kick platform sneaker. An airy, custom-made stripe mesh material gives this beloved platform a breathable, see-through effect for an extra kick of cool. A perfect partner with denim, this Keds for kate spade new york platform is a fun twist to more dressed-up pieces, too.