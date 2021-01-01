Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray, Blanc Scent, 4.2 Oz

The instant volume and texture refresher. Drybar's Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray is a "3-in-1" formula texturizes, amplifies and refreshes hair. Airy dry spray provides instant texture, volume and body. THE GOOD STUFF: Crystal Clear Microporous Minerals (Zeolite) add matte texture, create separation for fuller styles and absorb light oils. Blanc scent with notes of coconut, vanilla, and amber. HOW TO USE: FOR USE ON DRY HAIR. Shake extremely well. Spray 4‒6" (10‒15 cm) from dry hair for texture, volume and light hold. For added fullness, spray with head upside-down. As a final step, spray onto styled hair. No parabens, sulfates, or phthalates Cruelty free, no animal testing Created for the perfect blowout. Our philosophy is simple: Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us that's blowouts! We created a full line of hair products and tools to achieve and maintain the perfect blowout.