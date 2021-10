Get extreme hold without the crunch with this super-fine, fast-drying mist shampoo.Long-lasting lift and bodySuper fine, fast-drying mistLasting, touchable resultsDrier finish24 hold and humidity resistance Made in America. How to use: Spray 8-12" away from dry, styled hair. JCPenney limits the sale of all salon products and salon special purchases to 8 of any one item up to a maximum of 12 items, per customer, per month.