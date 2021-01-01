You asked and we delivered. The 1.5" high Triple Up platform sneaker is our response to your demand for ever-higher platform sneakers. The classic tennis shoe styling is the perfect complement to the modern bottoms, creating a versatile silhouette that plays well with everything from leggings to LBDs. Leather upper 6 eyelet lace up sneaker Feminine silhouette Cushioned footbed Extra Height in Midsole Rubber outsole Care instructions: spot wash, air dry Imported - Keds Triple Up Leather White, Size 6.5m Women's Shoes