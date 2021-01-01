From fun cute, trendy designs & more

Trippy Smiley Face Melting Sunset Brown Warm Colors Smiley Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Trippy Smiley Face Melting Sunset Brown Warm Colors Smiley Abstract Pattern is for retro lovers of Groovy hippie indie aesthetic. Trendy design is sure to match w/ your style & aesthetic. Great gift idea for women, teens & girls. Design features a melting brown yellow tan sunset smiley face in an abstract retro vintage style pattern in a tan. Makes a great gift idea for Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Valentines day, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com