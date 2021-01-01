Impo Flamingo Pink Multi Trissa Stretch Platform Wedges with Memory Foam

Impo Trissa Stretch Platform Wedges With Memory Foam. The stunning Trissa Sandals are synonymous with summer vibes! The comfortable stretch elastic upper, canvas details, memory foam cushioned footbed, beachy rope wrap, and canvas espadrille wedges will complement your denim shorts or floaty sheer dress and a cool straw bag. Available in Black, Latte, or Flamingo Pink Multi Stretch Elastic Easy Entry Back Zip Cushioned Memory Foam Footbed 3-Inch Rope and Matching Covered Platform Wedge Non-Skid Outsole