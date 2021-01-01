Black stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Black bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Two - date and day subdials. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 45 mm, case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 30 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Item Variations: EQUET104. Equipe Tritium Coil Black Dial Mens Watch ET104.