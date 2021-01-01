DonJoy Performance TriZone Left Knee Brace, Medium, Black

Trust every cut and plant this season with the DonJoy Performance® TriZone Left Knee Brace. A three-zone target area utilizes compression to deliver ultimate support and performance. Silicone branding on the sleeve provides additional bracing to ensure your joints maintain stability. Thermal regulation and anti-bacterial technology keep your brace fresh for every big game. FEATURES: Knee brace Supports knee joint through compression Three-zone target area delivers ultimate performance Silicone banding on the sleeve for bracing Thermal regulation and anti-bacterial technology prevents odor Small pocket for storing essentials Reflectivity increases visibility