Troisième refers to the three compartments provided by the triple gusset construction and a nod to the third arrondissement in Paris that served as inspiration for the collection. The chain clutch is a great accessory for going out. All the hardware including the chain are bespoke. The three compartments provide enough space for your valuables for the perfect night out. Extra slit pockets provide discretion for other essentials. The Croco stamped cow leather has a sheen and beautiful texture.