Stay charged and with power using the Minn Kota® Trolling Motor Power Center. This is perfect for small boat, transom applications and comes with a built-in battery meter showing the charging status. The power center has easy access external battery terminals, allowing motor leads and charger leads to be connected without opening the box. Never lose your power and keep trolling all day with the Minn Kota Trolling Motor Power Center. FEATURES: For small boat, transom applications (boats that do not have battery compartments) Easy access external battery terminals allow trolling motor leads and charger leads to be connected without opening the box Built-in battery meter displays current "state of charge" Includes two 12-volt accessory plugs, and 2 manual reset circuit breakers (10-amp for accessory plugs and 60-amp for trolling motor) Fits group 24- and 27-size batteries Model: 1820175