Alexander McQueen Trompe L'Oeil Printed Cape-Back Shirt

An elegant Trompe L'Oeil print covers this crisp cotton shirt as a cape-back detail offers statement style. Band collar Long sleeves Button cuffs Concealed button front Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Ivory. Size: 2.