Maaji Trop Tropic Andromeda Skirt in Green. - size S (also in L) Maaji Trop Tropic Andromeda Skirt in Green. - size S (also in L) 100% viscose. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Partial front button closure. Smocked back waistband. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 44 in length. Made in Colombia. MAAJ-WQ25. 1747CKL001. Sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra began pursuing their dream of creating a brand that would enchant us all with its unique inventiveness. The Maaji signature is built upon the unexpected mixture of prints, textures, cutting-edge silhouettes and the sweet, ubiquitous presence of details. The result: a one of a kind product, a real piece of art.