Irene Neuwirth's one-of-a-kind earrings are set with pink chalcedony carefully hand-carved into the shape of a tropical flower. They're cast from 18-karat rose gold and have tonal opal drops and pavé diamonds along the hook and base for subtle shimmer. The custom-dyed presentation box makes them such a beautiful gift. Wear it with: [Jacquemus Top id1264419].