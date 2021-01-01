Tropical Spot Harmony Underwire Tankini Top

Coco Reef swimwear features bold prints and designs that are always sexy and flattering, without being tiny and skimpy. Coco Reef will give you comfort and coverage while still looking stylish. Show off your beautiful curves in a Coco Reef swimsuit., Style Number: U59217 Look stylish in this figure-flattering dot print tankini top, Built-in underwire cups with removable foam inserts, Fully adjustable stretch straps for the perfect fit, Ruched scoop neckline with fly-a-way hem, XTRA LIFE LYCRA combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Chlorine resistant stretch microfiber AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,SmallBustedEdited,Lycra,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,CocoReefTropicalSpot,Underwire,Contour,Full Cup,Molded,Lined,Seamless,Fully Adjustable Straps,Built-in Bra,Chlorine Resistant,Superior Drying,Swimwear