Get your tropical vibes going with the La Blanca® Tropicalia Pareo Cover-Up is a versatile garment that can be styled in many ways. From the beach to the poolside, you'll love wearing this cover-up. Versatile. Breathable. Silky feel fabric. 100% polyester. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.