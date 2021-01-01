For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Troyer Syndrome support, Troyer Syndrome Niece, Troyer Syndrome nephew, Troyer Syndrome son, Troyer Syndrome daughter, Troyer Syndrome baby, K12Troyer Syndrome Mother, Troyer Syndrome Mom, Troyer Syndrome M 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.