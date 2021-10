Truck Pumpkins It's Fall Y'all Fall Leaves Thanksgiving shirts for mom, dad, kids, boys, girls, grandma, man, women, teacher who love Truck, Pumpkins, Fall Leaves & Autumn on Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Birthday Do you love Truck, Pumpkins, Fall Leaves & Autumn ? Do you want a outfit for Thanksgiving ? This Thanksgiving Truck Pumpkins It's Fall Y'all Autumn tees is for you and family, friends and kids . Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem