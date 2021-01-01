Trucker Bluetooth Headset Wireless Headset with Microphone for Office Cell Phone Noise Canceling On Ear Headphones for PC VOIP Call Center.

Clear Chat & Natural CallingFeatured with most advanced CSR CVC6.0 Noise & Echo reduction technology and built-in high definition Microphone and can be adjustable to pick up your voices loud and clearer. It provides crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environment.A good holiday present/birthday/Thanksgiving gift for your family! Latest Bluetooth 5.0 & Pure Music StreamingBuilt-in Latest CSR Bluetooth 5.0 Technology for stereo sound and superb bass sound, Provides most fast and stable pairing with any IOS, Android and Windows smart phones, tablets, laptops, PC, MP3 players from up to 33' away. Lightweight Comfortable Ergonomic DesignM9 Headset weights 0.10lb(Lighter than one pen). With breathable protein earmuffs, the headset gently hug ear and allow you to wear for hours at time without getting a headache or sweaty ears. Ergonomic Design with adjustable size as your head, suitable for anyone! Ultimate Wireless FreedomSupport voice command. Answer/ hang-up