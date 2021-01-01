True & Co. True Everybody Women's V-Neck Lift Bra - Black S

"The True Everybody Lift V-Neck Bra from True and Co gives you extra support with our lifting wire-free channel that enhances and elevates your natural shape, while comfortably hugging your body’s curves. Made of lightweight microfiber with just the right amount of stretch, it offers a next-to-skin fit that smooths and stays in place for unrestricted movement, a plunge-front neckline, scoop back and optional light padding. Our bras are made for the bodies we live in: soft, stretchy, supportive, pretty, confidence-boosting, and above all, designed and made for comfort, that will be smooth against your body and lay flat under clothes. " Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.