True & Co. True Everybody Women's Adjustable Strap Scoop Neck Bra - Light Beige L

The True Everybody Scoop Neck Adjustable Strap Bra from TrueandCo. does a body good. It provides comfortable support thanks to soft, removable pads and smoothing microfiber with just the right amount of stretch. Wireless and clasp-free with no bulky seams, this bra disappears under clothes, and adjustable straps make the fit spot on. Our bras are made for the bodies we live in: soft, stretchy, supportive, pretty, confidence-boosting, and above all, designed and made for comfort, that will be smooth against your body and lay flat under clothes. With a wireless, clasp-free design, it just may be the most comfortable bra you’ll own. Color: Light Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.