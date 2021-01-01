Rituals True Happiness Gift Set

Treat your skin to the True Happiness Gift Set from Rituals. Housed in a gift box, the four-piece collection combines a body oil, exfoliating scrub, foaming shower gel and hydrating body cream that work to restore soft, smooth and rejuvenated skin. E.N. The Set Contains: Fortune Body Oil Cleanse, hydrate and prolong your tan with the scented Fortune Oil. The shower oil lathers into a silky soft foam, enriched with a Sweet Orange and warm Cedar Wood fragrance. The cleansing shower gel hydrates your skin in the shower, so that you lose less pigment and can enjoy your holiday tan for longer. Fortune Body Scrub (70ml) Deeply cleanse from top to toe with the luxurious scrub; a formula that works to refine, refresh and rejuvenate skin. Infused with invigorating Cedar Wood and Sweet Orange, the exfoliator gently buffs away impurities without over-drying skin, whilst delicately fragrancing the body with an uplifting aroma. Transforming into a silky foam upon contact with water, skin will be left smooth and comfortable with a radiant glow. Happy Buddha Foaming Shower Gel (50ml) Help skin to feel soothed and nourished with the rejuvenating shower foam. Deeply infused with organic Mandarin and Yuzu, the fragrant, calming properties of the formula bring in reminiscences of zest and refreshment. Made in an enriching gel-to-foam formula, the salve turns into a heady lather when put into contact with water, allowing the body to be fully endorsed and covered. Touch of Happiness Body Cream (70ml) Enliven and enrich skin with the fast-absorbing body cream. Designed to naturally imbue the skin with vital nutrients and essences, the highly concentrated blend helps to embed moisture into the dermis layers, infusing and admitting hydration and circulation. Containing essential Vitamin E, strengthening Centella plus Sweet Orange and Cedar, the scent adds a heavenly, warm fragrance, assisting the skin in the process of rejuvenation.