Care and Coverage: the perfect match. True Match Eye Cream in a Concealer provides instant dark circle coverage with the care of an eye cream. 24 hour hydration for an eye area that looks fresher and less puffy in 1 week*. Formulated with 0.5% pure hyaluronic acid- top recommended dermatologist ingredient. This formula is fragrance free, paraben free and non comedogenic. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested for safety. Suitable even for sensitive skin. *with product applied.