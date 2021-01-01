L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer For Face and Body, Light, 0.41 oz

L'Oreal Paris true match Lumi bronze it bronzer leaves skin with an instant sun-kissed glow. The buildable bronzing powder can be used to create an all-over bronzed complexion or contour for a radiant, sculpted look. Shimmer bronzer, formulated in 3 shades, is designed to flatter light, medium & deep skin tones. This super-sized bronzer provides an effortless and healthy sun-kissed glow that can be used on the face and body. Formulated in three shades designed to flatter light, medium, and deep skin tones, providing a multi-dimensional bronzed complexion and all-over warmth. Use alone sweeping over cheekbones, the perimeter of forehead and neck and collarbone for a natural bronzed look