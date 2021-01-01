L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Concealer - N1-2-3 Fair/Light Neutral - 0.17 fl oz

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Concealer precisely matches your skin's tone and undertone. Buildable, natural coverage to conceal imperfections, even skin tone and restore brightness. The lightweight concealer goes on smooth and won't settle into lines or creases. Available in 9 true-to-you shades to coordinate with True Match Makeup, Powder and Blush. Dot concealer onto blemish or under-eye circles. Using your finger, gently tap concealer into skin until fully blended. Repeat for fuller coverage. For a professional-looking application, use a concealer brush to blend concealer. To set concealer and prolong wear, dust translucent powder on top of concealer. Color: N1-2-3 Fair/Light Neutral.