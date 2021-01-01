L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Oil Free Makeup Powder, Sand Beige, 0.33 oz

True Match Powder precisely matches your skin tone and undertone. Micro-fine powder with lightweight, soft texture allows for buildable coverage and color that stays true all day long. This formula minimizes the appearance of pores and doesn't settle into imperfections or fine lines leaving skin silky. After 4 weeks of use, skin tone evenness and texture are improved and a more radiant bare skin complexion is revealed. Non-drying powder allows for comfortable wear and an even finish all day long. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.