True Skin Hydrating Foundation - The Catrice True Skin Hydrating Foundation is a long wearing, Vegan foundation with medium, buildable coverage for a natural "real skin" finish. Benefits Ultra-lightweight foundation texture that melts into skin for a "real skin" finish Formulated with hydrating Hyaluronic acid and watermelon seed oil Medium to high coverage Buildable & longwearing Available in 20 shades Cruelty Free Vegan Key Ingredients Hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture Watermelon seed oil has been known to restore elasticity in skin Formulated Without Animal Byproducts Gluten Parabens Preservatives - True Skin Hydrating Foundation