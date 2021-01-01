Qisebin True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Bluetooth Earbuds Stereo Calls Extra Bass 36H for Workout (Charging Case Included), Black

True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0. Optimized for Bluetooth 5.0, wireless earbuds are designed to quickly pair to your device — and stay that way. You’ll enjoy a strong and consistently reliable connection as long as you’re within 30 feet of your paired device. As true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, offer complete freedom of movement. Acclaimed Immersive Sound. With premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Our volume-optimized active EQ automatically boosts the lows and highs so that music, videos, and voices always sound balanced at any listening level, so you can focus on your music and your workout. Secure and Comfortable. Headphones come with three sizes of softness, flexible silicone tips, so you can find the right fit for you. Every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone — not hard plastic — and by applying pressure evenly across your ear. Keep your sport earbuds securely in place — without the need of an ear hook — no matter how much you shake your head or jump up and down. Water and Sweat Resistant. Designed to resist moisture from sweat and water, Bluetooth headphones go through rigorous quality testing for durability to ensure they’ll stay in top shape, just like you. They’re also rated IPX5, which means the electronics inside each earbud are protected against splashing water in case you get caught in the rain on a run. 36H Long Battery Life. Provide up to 6 hours of battery life per charge, long enough to power you through almost any workout. They’re charged by placing them in the included charging case. If the case is charged, it will automatically charge the earbuds. When it’s fully charged, the case can provide 5 full charges for up to 12 or more hours of use.