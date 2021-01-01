The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The adidas by Stella McCartney Truepace High Impact Bra FU0275 is designed to provide ultimate comfort and support while keeping up with your most rigorous of routines. Low crew neckline with racerback and adjustable hook closure at back. Designed with tight fit for a supportive feel. adidas AEROREADY fabrication to keep you cool and dry. Molded cups with decorative print at chestband. 64% recycled polyester, 36% spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 32B. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.