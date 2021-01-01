Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds - Silver

Immerse yourself in your favorite playlist and podcasts with the Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds. These sleek wireless earbuds are designed with DSEE HX audio technology for exceptional sound with minimal distortion. The ergonomic tri-hold structure keeps the earbuds securely in your ear. And with customizable touch controls you can change songs use your digital assistant and more with a tap to your earbuds. Immerse yourself in music. An HD noise-canceling processor combined with Dual Noise Sensor technology filter out background noise so you can focus on the music. Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts for a clear listening experience. Quick charging. Need a quick power up? A 10-minute charge in the charging case provides up to 90 minutes of playtime.¹ 1. Battery life and charge cycles vary with use settings and other factors; actual results will vary.