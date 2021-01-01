COVERGIRL TruNaked Queenship Eyeshadow Palette - 0.23oz

Bring out your royal vibes with Covergirl TruNaked Queenship Eyeshadow Palette. This treasure trove of regal tones features eight highly pigmented shades, including neutrals, bold jewel tones, and precious metals. The choice is yours: Let the universally flattering colors stand alone or find the perfect look in your own personal blend. Either way, Covergirl is setting free your inner queen. Pro-tip: Wet an eyeshadow brush before application to intensify your eyeshadow look. EMBRACE YOUR INNER QUEEN: A lush eyeshadow palette featuring rich, royal shades COLORS THAT CAN STAND ALONE: Eight highly pigmented, neutral shades that are universally flattering ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: Mix and match colors to find the flawless look for any occasion CRUELTY-FREE: Covergirl products are Leaping Bunny certified by Cruelty Free International, meaning they’re never tested on animals