Lacoste Trunks 3-Pack Motion Classic

The LacosteÂ® Trunks 3-Pack Motion Classic is a sport-inspired style that's dedicated to movement. These trunks are made from a technical moisture wicking fabric, and shapes to the body as a second skin for superior comfort. Elasticized waistband with logo detail. Contoured pouch. Signature green croc at the right hem. Three pack. 91% polyester, 9% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 27 1 2 in Outseam: 10 in Inseam: 2 3 4 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 12 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size M (EUR 5). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.