Trust Me I`m A Dogtor Promotion Beagles Stethoscope Dog T-Shirt

Trust Me I'm A Dogtor. The perfect outfit for everyone who loves dogs, has beagles, bulldogs, pugs as pets, and trusts their friend. Dog breed with stethoscope as a cool design for vets, doctors, veterinarians, nurses, medical professionals in practice. The Dogtor design is the perfect humorous design for doctorates, for doctoral students, all with a doctorate and for veterinarians and four-legged friends or for all dog owners and dog owners who go for walk with their little dog or puppy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem