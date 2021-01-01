Trust Me I'm A Pilot T-Shirt

Getting onto an airplane sometimes can be really stressful and frightening. Just imagine a hundred ton metal beast that roars through the skies and somehow manages not to fall down. And the only people we can thank for that are pilots! If you want to surprise that special ace of the skies you have among your friends and family, then our new "Trust me, I'm a pilot" apparel is a great Christmas, Thanksgiving or a birthday present for that pilot, flight attendant or air controller! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem