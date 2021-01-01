Maaji Trust Your Instinct Top in Lemon. - size M (also in S) Maaji Trust Your Instinct Top in Lemon. - size M (also in S) 100% ecovero rayon. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Front tie closure. Blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs. Lightweight double-lined fabric. Item not sold as set. MAAJ-WS34. 1827CCT001. Sisters Manuela and Amalia Sierra began pursuing their dream of creating a brand that would enchant us all with its unique inventiveness. The Maaji signature is built upon the unexpected mixture of prints, textures, cutting-edge silhouettes and the sweet, ubiquitous presence of details. The result: a one of a kind product, a real piece of art.