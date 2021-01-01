Titleist TSi3 Hybrid, Right Hand, Men's, aluminum

TSi3 HYBRID: For players looking for an iron-like hybrid with precise control of trajectory and shot shape Surefit CG track technology SureFit hosel adjustability for tuned accuracy Grip: Golf Pride TV 360 Gray Flat Cap 58R SHAFT OPTIONS: Mitsubishi TENSEI™ AV Raw Blue Classic, smooth, mid-launching profile Aluminum Vapor (AV) Coated Weave adds greater stability and power Launch/Spin: Mid/Mid HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX Designed for faster swing players with more aggressive tempo Premium Hexcel HexTow IM carbon fiber in tip for added stability and lower torque Optimized material placement for improved feel and playability Mitsubishi TENSEI™ AV RAW White Stiff-tip, low-launch profile excellent for stronger players Aluminum Vapor (AV) Coated Weave adds greater stability and power “RAW” finish exposes Aluminum Vapor (AV) Coated Weave Launch/Spin: Low/Low