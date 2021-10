Frank & Eileen Tulip Ankle Sweatpant in Grey. - size M (also in S, XS) Frank & Eileen Tulip Ankle Sweatpant in Grey. - size M (also in S, XS) 100% cotton. Elastic waistband. Side slant pockets. Raw cut rolled hem. French terry fabric with distressed detail. Item not sold as a set. 14 at the knee narrows to 12 at the leg opening. Made in USA. FNKE-WP19. LAB628TF.