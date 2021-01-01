Tulip Sheath Dress In Shadow Dot Border Blue (Curve) - 3X - Also in: 5X, 1X

Gorgeous design is in full bloom. Leota\'s Tulip Sleeve Dress is an elegant sheath with eye-catching bracelet sleeves that are petal-split to move gracefully and make a sophisticated style statement. This beauty will have you looking fresh and lovely from work to the weekend. Our Crepe Knit takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonders to hide those trouble spots. There\'s much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.