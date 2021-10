Just BEE Queen Tulum Lace Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS, M) Just BEE Queen Tulum Lace Skirt in Black. - size S (also in XS, M) 70% nylon 30% cotton. Unlined. Front zipper and snap button closure. Sheer guipure lace fabric with draped detail. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 27 in length. Made in USA. JBEE-WQ14. TU016L.