Keitech Tungsten Casting Jigs, 1/2 OZ., Black

Get the results you want with the KEITECH® Tungsten Casting Jigs. The teardrop design effectively punches through cover and prevents rolling on retrieve. These jigs are hand-glued and made of 22-strand fiber weedguard to reduce snagging. The 150-strand silicone skirt offers a natural swimming action for a more realistic look. Take home the big bass when you use the KEITECH Tungsten Casting Jigs. FEATURES: Lead-free tungsten jig head with powder-coated finish Teardrop design punches through cover and prevents rolling on retrieve Hand-glued 22 strand fiber weedguard reducing snagging 150-strand silicone skirt for life-like swimming action Armed with a custom 3/0 Gamakatsu® hook Model: KTTCJ12001