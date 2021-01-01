Turin is an Hour Away from Turin Traffic Memes Rush Hour Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Logjam design of our Funny themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Italian fans, this Humor trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10340400023 ways to use this vintage Witty themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Funny Saying inspired look your Turinese addicts will surely love. Perfect for Colleague everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.