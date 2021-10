Funny Thanksgiving DayTurkey Whisperer turkey design is great for people who love to eat, to wear at your Thanksgiving dinner, or anyone who woke up inTurkey Whisperer.thanksgiving dinner and parties, family gatherings, turkey day parties. Turkey Whisperer, Thisturkey design also makes a great gift idea for men, women, kids, boys, girls, a youth whom you feel blessed, grateful, thankful, and give some thanks to. Happy Thanksgiving Day Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem