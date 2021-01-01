Redoux Turmeric Bar Soap in No Color: Brooklyn-based Redoux’s bestselling brightening and moisturizing cleansing bar lathers gorgeously and leaves skin silky. The blend of antioxidant turmeric and shea butter, emollient coconut and castor oils, and gently exfoliating rose clay is both detoxifying and nourishing, and the mild citrusy-bergamot scent is subtly invigorating. We love everything about it—the sunset-coral color, how plush our skin feels after showering, the sturdy feel of the bar, and of course the plastic-free packaging.5 oz.