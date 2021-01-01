Turn Down Por Que Mexican Pride Cinco De Mayo Festival Tank Top

Turn Down Por Que - This Cinco de mayo design is for men and women proud of their Mexican roots and heritage. A gift for latinos and latinas looking for a Cinco de mayo outfit to wear on Mexican festivals and parade. This graphic showing a Mexican sombrero is for the nacho average mexican who loves eating tacos and nachos. A present for proud mexicano looking for Mexican clothing to wear on the 5th of May. Perfect on the celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem