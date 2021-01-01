Estee & Lilly Turn Key Closure Clutch - Black

Organize your must-carry essentials conveniently in the Estee and Lilly Turnlock Clutch. Featuring a weave-like design of sturdy straws for timeless flair and artistic design, this fully lined purse has a spacious main compartment and a card slip pocket to provide you with generous space to carry your essentials. The gold-finished turnlock closure on the top ensures the items inside are secure, while the solid black color of this fashion purse matches elegantly with any style of outfit. A gleaming chain-link strap in a gold tone offers easy hands-free carrying, and it's detachable so you can carry it in your hands for sophisticated flair. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.