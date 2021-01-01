From turner syndrome awareness month female disorder ts

Turner Syndrome Support Squad Butterfly Purple Ribbon Fight Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Turner Syndrome Support Squad! Let's raise awareness, unity, solidarity for Turner Syndrome with this butterfly in shades of purple representing freedom from this female disorder & a purple ribbon for a TS patient, survivor, warrior, fighter or supporter. Gift to friends and family what want to share about Turner Syndrome, a disorder that affects females when one of the X chromosomes may be missing. Perfect for Turner Syndrome Awareness Month or an event, run or walk to find a cure for Turner Syndrome. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com