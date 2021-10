This beautiful pendant is supposed to be star of the show, and the turquoise and sterling silver detail makes it that, but it elevated with the hand-stitched leather chain. The turquoise gem in the pendant is approximately 1.5" W x 1.1" L, while the sterling silver detail is about 2.75" L x 1" W, on an 18" leather necklace. *Only have one in stock, so the stone will come as pictured*