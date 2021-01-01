From lovers + friends

Lovers + Friends Turtleneck Bodysuit in Tan. - size XS (also in S)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Lovers + Friends Turtleneck Bodysuit in Tan. - size XS (also in S) Lovers + Friends Turtleneck Bodysuit in Tan. - size XS (also in S) 77% viscose 15% nylon 8% elastane. Hand wash cold. Pull-on styling. Foldover neckline. Gusset snap button closure. Ponte jersey fabric. Imported. LOVF-WS1826. ACS678 F20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com